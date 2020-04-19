Weapons belonging to PKK terrorists seized in N Iraq

  April 19 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the PKK terror group during anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, the country's Defense Ministry said on April 19.

The terrorist group's shelters and caves were detected in Hakurk region, the ministry said in a statement.

Four submachine guns, a sniper rifle, one 82-millimeter calibre mortar, seven 120 millimeter calibre mortars, 28 RPG-7 anti-tank rockets, nine RPG-9 rockets, one improvised explosive device (IED), hand grenades and a lot of ammunition, life supplies and documents were seized in the operation.

All material found was destroyed, the ministry added.

The PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In the meantime, a PKK/KCK terrorist surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on April 19.

In a statement, the ministry said Abdurrahman Kayıhan, codenamed as Andok, turned himself in Kızıltepe district of Mardin, after being persuaded by security forces.

Kayıhan joined the terror organization five years ago, it added.

Turkish security forces and the families of terrorists have so far been able to persuade at least 71 terrorists to drop weapons since the beginning of 2020.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

