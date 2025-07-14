‘We will never forget July 15 coup attempt’: DEİK head

ISTANBUL

Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) President Nail Olpak has reaffirmed Türkiye’s steadfast commitment to democracy, unity and sovereignty on the ninth anniversary of the failed July 15 coup attempt.

“Although nine years have passed since the July 15 coup attempt —which targeted our country’s deep-rooted democracy, national will and future failed to achieve their goals — we have not forgotten and will never forget the profound marks it left on our memories,” Olpak said in a message to mark the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

“Our nation, standing up for the unity and integrity of its country, thwarted the treacherous coup attempt by becoming one with the state. With this stance, we once again proved that sovereignty belongs unconditionally to the people, and we did not allow those who tried to mortgage Türkiye’s future to succeed,” he added.

“On the occasion of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, we express our appreciation to our people and hope that our country never experiences such painful events again,” Olpak said.

“As DEİK, we continue our Commercial Diplomacy activities for Türkiye’s strong and bright future, just as we have for the past 40 years. With our 153 Business Councils spread across the globe, we will proudly continue to wave our flag in every region where the heart of global trade beats,” Olpak added.