We will move forward with new friends joining us: Erdoğan

ANKARA

''As the People's Alliance, we will write the epic of May 14 together with those who have joined us and the friends who will join us," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 11 via videoconference at the AKP Provincial Heads Meeting.

'We will start by healing the wounds of the earthquake and restoring the destroyed cities. We will resolutely continue our program that will increase employment, production and exports and increase the welfare of our people,' Erdoğan noted.

Hours after Erdoğan's statement, Hüda-Par, announced that they will support the People's Alliance in the upcoming elections.

Erdoğan has officially set the date for Türkiye’s parliamentary and presidential elections as May 14, a month ahead of the previously scheduled date, seeking to extend his two decades in power.

Erdoğan is the joint candidate of the People’s Alliance comprising the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Union Party (BBP).

The only presidential candidate officially announced so far to run against Erdoğan is the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. He will run on behalf of six opposition parties, including the Felicity Party, the Democrat Party, the İYİ (Good) Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party.