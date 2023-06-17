We will cut inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said his new economic team’s priority will be to cut inflation to single digits from its current level of around 40%.

“Now that the elections are over, our hand is stronger,” Erdogan said in a speech to a group of Turkish exporters on June 17.

“We will cut inflation to single digits, that will be the priority of the new economy team.”

He also said the economy is recovering strongly after two devastating earthquakes in February.

