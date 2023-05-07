We will build Century of Türkiye: Erdoğan

We will build Century of Türkiye: Erdoğan

ANKARA
We will build Century of Türkiye: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) success is due to the efforts and sincerity of all the people who have not withheld their support the past 21 years, on a social media post.

“Since taking on the responsibility of leading the country in 2002, we have been working tirelessly with the ambition of a ‘great and powerful Türkiye,’” he added.

Erdoğan highlighted that that AKP is fighting to fulfill the mandate entrusted to them by the people at the ballot box.

“If today we export $255 billion instead of $36 billion annually, if we have undertaken the largest transportation, defense, technology, energy, health, housing, and environmental projects in our history, and if we have not let our retirees, workers, and civil servants be crushed by inflation despite the earthquake disaster, it is due to the efforts of every citizen, every province, every industrialist, worker, farmer, merchant, housewife, and civil servant who has worked hard for this success,” he said.

He also noted that this success is also due to the contributions of their partners in the People’s Alliance, as well as the efforts of all citizens who prioritize their country first, regardless of their political views, sect, or background.

“From May 14 onwards, we will add new links to this 21-year success chain, and together with our people, we will build the Century of Türkiye,” he said.

Turkey, Politics,

TÜRKIYE At least 12 people killed in pile-up accident

At least 12 people killed in pile-up accident
LATEST NEWS

  1. At least 12 people killed in pile-up accident

    At least 12 people killed in pile-up accident

  2. Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

    Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

  3. Alvarez batters Ryder to retain crown

    Alvarez batters Ryder to retain crown

  4. Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks

    Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks

  5. Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid title

    Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid title
Recommended
At least 12 people killed in pile-up accident

At least 12 people killed in pile-up accident
Veterinarians send Mexico puppy after search dog’s death

Veterinarians send Mexico puppy after search dog’s death
Average heart failure age 68 in Türkiye: Expert

Average heart failure age 68 in Türkiye: Expert
Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan

Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan
High turnout prompts extra ballot boxes abroad

High turnout prompts extra ballot boxes abroad
Visitors throng Edirne to soak in Kakava festivities

Visitors throng Edirne to soak in Kakava festivities
WORLD Evacuations spur UN watchdog concern over Ukraine nuclear plant

Evacuations spur UN watchdog concern over Ukraine nuclear plant

Evacuations from the front line around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant prompted safety warnings from the UN nuclear watchdog on Saturday, as a string of recent strikes escalate predictions of a looming spring counteroffensive.

ECONOMY Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag problems

Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag problems

Ford Motor is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.