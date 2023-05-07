We will build Century of Türkiye: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) success is due to the efforts and sincerity of all the people who have not withheld their support the past 21 years, on a social media post.

“Since taking on the responsibility of leading the country in 2002, we have been working tirelessly with the ambition of a ‘great and powerful Türkiye,’” he added.

Erdoğan highlighted that that AKP is fighting to fulfill the mandate entrusted to them by the people at the ballot box.

“If today we export $255 billion instead of $36 billion annually, if we have undertaken the largest transportation, defense, technology, energy, health, housing, and environmental projects in our history, and if we have not let our retirees, workers, and civil servants be crushed by inflation despite the earthquake disaster, it is due to the efforts of every citizen, every province, every industrialist, worker, farmer, merchant, housewife, and civil servant who has worked hard for this success,” he said.

He also noted that this success is also due to the contributions of their partners in the People’s Alliance, as well as the efforts of all citizens who prioritize their country first, regardless of their political views, sect, or background.

“From May 14 onwards, we will add new links to this 21-year success chain, and together with our people, we will build the Century of Türkiye,” he said.