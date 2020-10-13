We will afforest burnt lands in Hatay, says minister

ANKARA

Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Minister said that the burnt lands in the southern province of Hatay will be afforested again on Oct. 13, three days after the wildfires were extinguished.

“Every square meter of those lands will be afforested, not a single square meter will be used with any other purpose than green land,” said Bekir Pakdemirli to state-run Anadolu Agency.

“Last year we have planted 1.3 million saplings in Hatay. This year, including the burnt lands, we will plant around five million saplings in the soil in Hatay” added Pakdemirli.

He also made a call to the public to join in the celebrations on Nov. 11, National Tree Day, to plant saplings in Hatay.

On Oct. 9, a massive fire started in the Belen district of the province, and in a short time, the fires spread to the neighboring province of İskenderun, causing dozens of fires in different spots.

Due to the wildfires, which took a 33-hour long operation to come under control, some 400 hectares of forests were burnt to ashes. Due to the fires, some 70 people were injured

Some seven apartments, 11 houses, 14 workplaces, eight factories, four cars, three warehouses and 35 beehives got burnt.

Two suspects were arrested on Oct. 13 in connection with the fire.