We stand by Azerbaijan under all circumstances, says CHP leader

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said they stand by Azerbaijan under all circumstances since the country is right in its cause on the issue of the Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh.



“Not only the CHP, but the citizens of Turkey are also embracing Azerbaijani citizens. Turkey is doing its part,” he told private broadcaster Haber Global on Sept. 29.



Although he is critical of Turkey’s foreign policy, the issue regarding Azerbaijan is different than other issues pertaining to Turkish foreign affairs, since Baku is rightfully defending its lands, Kılıçdaroğlu said.



“I am saying that the foreign policy followed [by Turkey] has always been wrong. But Azerbaijan is in a different position. Because their land is under occupation. Azerbaijan is also being told not to speak up. It rightfully defends its own territory. No matter which state it is, it should support Azerbaijan,” the CHP leader stated.



Kılıçdaroğlu also lend support to Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan and said the position of Ankara is in line with international laws.



“It is the most natural right of Azerbaijan to defend its own lands. Armenia should be told to stop. Turkey is doing its part, is doing in accordance with international rules. When you look at this support in terms of international law, we see it as the defense of Azerbaijan’s own rights and laws,” he said.