We stand by Azerbaijan under all circumstances, says CHP leader

  • September 30 2020 15:22:00

We stand by Azerbaijan under all circumstances, says CHP leader

ANKARA
We stand by Azerbaijan under all circumstances, says CHP leader

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said they stand by Azerbaijan under all circumstances since the country is right in its cause on the issue of the Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Not only the CHP, but the citizens of Turkey are also embracing Azerbaijani citizens. Turkey is doing its part,” he told private broadcaster Haber Global on Sept. 29.

Although he is critical of Turkey’s foreign policy, the issue regarding Azerbaijan is different than other issues pertaining to Turkish foreign affairs, since Baku is rightfully defending its lands, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“I am saying that the foreign policy followed [by Turkey] has always been wrong. But Azerbaijan is in a different position. Because their land is under occupation. Azerbaijan is also being told not to speak up. It rightfully defends its own territory. No matter which state it is, it should support Azerbaijan,” the CHP leader stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu also lend support to Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan and said the position of Ankara is in line with international laws.

“It is the most natural right of Azerbaijan to defend its own lands. Armenia should be told to stop. Turkey is doing its part, is doing in accordance with international rules. When you look at this support in terms of international law, we see it as the defense of Azerbaijan’s own rights and laws,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

    Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

  2. Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

    Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

  3. Turkey denies shooting down Armenian warplane

    Turkey denies shooting down Armenian warplane

  4. Turkey calls on EU to be impartial on Med row, boost dialogue 

    Turkey calls on EU to be impartial on Med row, boost dialogue 

  5. Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat

    Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat
Recommended
Turkey’s vice president receives Turkish Cypriot premier

Turkey’s vice president receives Turkish Cypriot premier
Cloud of femicide suspicion hangs over woman’s death

Cloud of femicide suspicion hangs over woman’s death
Training for Turkish, Syrian entrepreneur candidates to start in October

Training for Turkish, Syrian entrepreneur candidates to start in October
Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat

Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat
Turkish Parliament to open for fourth legislative session with virus measures

Turkish Parliament to open for fourth legislative session with virus measures
Turkey calls on EU to be impartial on Med row, boost dialogue

Turkey calls on EU to be impartial on Med row, boost dialogue 
WORLD Azerbaijan: Armenian jets crashed into mountains

Azerbaijan: Armenian jets crashed into mountains

Azerbaijan on Sept. 30 dismissed claims that Turkey had recently downed an Armenian jet, saying that the aircraft had instead crashed into a mountain.
ECONOMY Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

Turkey's exports dropped 5.7% year-on-year in August to reach $12.5 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on Sept. 30.
SPORTS Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray travels to Scotland to take on Glasgow Rangers on Oct. 1, hoping to succeed in its bid to advance to the Europa League group stage.