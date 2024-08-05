“We remain committed to export target”: Trade minister

“We remain committed to export target”: Trade minister

KAYSERİ
“We remain committed to export target”: Trade minister

The government remains committed to the export target set for 2024, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

They are not anticipating a downward trend in exports for the remainder of the year, Bolat told reporters in the province of Kayseri.

Türkiye’s exports increased by 13.8 percent in July from a year ago to $22.5 billion, hitting a historically high level for the month.

In the medium-term program, exports are forecast to be $267 billion this year.

In response to a question whether the government would revise export targets downward in the new medium-term program, which is to be unveiled in September, Bolat said: “We have remained committed to our target since the program was released in September [2023],”

In the January-July period, the 12-month rolling exports totaled $261.5 billion, another record level for Türkiye, up by 3.4 percent on a yearly basis, showed data the Trade Ministry released last week.

In the first seven months of 2024, exports grew 4.1 percent year-on-year to $148.8 billion.

Autumn is always a vibrant period for exports, Bolat noted, voicing optimism that the target set for 2024 could be met.

Service exports stood at $101 billion last year, the minister added.

“Currently, the annualized service export revenues have reached $106.5 billion. Our service export target for 2024 is $110 billion. We will also achieve this target,” Bolat said.

He stressed that August and September are the peak months for tourism and autumn is the period when transportation revenues will increase, suggesting that service export revenues should be expected to increase in the remainder of the year.

Last week, Mustafa Gültepe, the president of the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM), complained about rising production costs, saying that exporters are losing their competitiveness.

In response to Gültepe’s remarks, Bolat said that financing costs should go down once the annual inflation falls to 50 percent and below in September or October.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

    Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

  2. Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

    Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

  3. Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

    Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

  4. EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

    EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

  5. Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament

    Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament
Recommended
Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked
Inflation will be around 40 pct at the end of 2024: Şimşek

Inflation will be around 40 pct at the end of 2024: Şimşek
Aramco’s second quarter profit dips as output stays low

Aramco’s second quarter profit dips as output stays low
Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its founders Altman, Brockman

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its founders Altman, Brockman

Stocks rebound from rout as Fed faces calls to cut rates early

Stocks rebound from rout as Fed faces calls to cut rates early
US judge rules Google is monopoly in key anti-trust case

US judge rules Google is monopoly in key anti-trust case
Turkish Cargo aims for $10 billion revenue in 2033

Turkish Cargo aims for $10 billion revenue in 2033
WORLD EU tells Venezuela to stop judicial intimidation of opposition

EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

The European Union on Tuesday told Venezuela's government to stop targeting opposition leaders after authorities opened a criminal probe against the main challengers disputing the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿