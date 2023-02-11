We planned to rebuild hundreds of thousands buildings: Erdoğan

DİYARBAKIR

"We've planned to rebuild hundreds of thousands of buildings," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 11, in the earthquake-hit province of Diyarbakır.

''We will start taking concrete steps within a few weeks," Erdoğan added, following two devastating earthquakes that affected 10 provinces in Türkiye.

"We've declared a state of emergency. It means that, from now on, the people involved in looting should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," he added.