We make all our investments in Turkish youth: Erdoğan

ANKARA
“We know our youth’s tendency to technology, research and development as well as to respect others, prioritize humanitarian attributes, and glorify conscience, morality and virtue. We thus make all our investments in our youth,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 1. 

Erdoğan delivered a speech during a visit to the TEKNOFEST Aviation, Space and Technology Festival at Etimesgut Airport in Ankara.

Noting that the ancient fight between those contending for the good and those contending for the evil continues today as well, as has been the case throughout humanitarian history, President Erdoğan said: “Through national technology moves like TEKNOFEST, we want to make our youth contend for the good. The goal of those who, thorough untrue and baseless reports, attempt to set our people against one another as well as against our friends including tourists and laborers that contribute to our country is well known. The biggest duty on this issue rests with the youth, who are the carriers of opinion and technology with their energy and productivity. We have confidence in our youth.” 

 “We know our youth’s tendency to technology, research and development as well as to respect others, prioritize humanitarian attributes, and glorify conscience, morality and virtue,” the President stressed. “We thus make all our investments in our youth. The scenes we witness during TEKNOFEST events confirm that our investment is accurate and fruitful. We have eliminated the overcrowding in the selection process for higher education through the universities we have opened in every city. As a result, we are pleased to see that our youth, whose worries about higher education have now been alleviated, increasingly tend to gravitate towards vocational education.”

 

