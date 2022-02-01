We are taking steps to protect our people from high inflation: Erdoğan

We are taking steps one by one which will protect our people from high inflation and high cost of living, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 31 after the Presidential Cabinet meeting.

The raises in employees’ incomes, including the minimum wage, public servants’ salaries and pensions, are among those steps, he added. 

Announcing that the agricultural subsidy budget for 2022, which had previously been planned to be 25.8 billion liras, was increased to 29 billion liras, Erdoğan noted that the input subsidy for grain was boosted 127 percent YoY.

