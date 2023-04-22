We are developing Türkiye through investment: Erdoğan

“With the steps we have taken in every field from education to healthcare, transportation to energy, we are improving the quality of life of our people and developing our country through investment, employment and production. In our country, which faces many disaster risks from earthquakes to fires, floods to landslides, we are carrying out a rapid transformation with its infrastructure and housing,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 21. 

Erdoğan delivered remarks at the key delivery and groundbreaking ceremony of urban transformation projects in Istanbul.

Congratulating citizens on Eid al-Fitr, President Erdoğan noted that the global health crises, the wars in the region and their effects on the world economy also have reflections on Türkiye, and said: “We endeavor to minimize these effects with the measures we take and the support we provide.”

“When we say UAV-UCAV, TCG Anadolu, Kızılelma, National Combat Aircraft, we are not only talking about defense industry products. What really pleases us is the accumulation of technology behind these products. Because technology, with its design, software, research and development, production and exports, means jobs, earnings, employment and the future,” Erdoğan said.

Noting that Türkiye now has a say in technology in the world with the products it designs and produces, Erdoğan said that they provide young people with the opportunity to use their knowledge, skills and energy in their own homeland.

“With the steps we have taken in every field from education to healthcare, transportation to energy, we are improving the quality of life of our people and developing our country through investment, employment and production. In our country, which faces many disaster risks from earthquakes to fires, floods to landslides, we are carrying out a rapid transformation with its infrastructure and housing. To date, we have renewed 3.3 million houses through urban transformation and built 1.2 million houses through TOKİ. With the contributions of our private sector, we have brought our country to a very good level in this field compared to 20 years ago. However, we do not regard this to be sufficient. We are accelerating urban transformation in places with high earthquake risk, especially in Istanbul,” Erdoğan said.

 

 

