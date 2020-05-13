Water frogs may be wiped out by 2050 in south Çukurova region due to over consumption: Experts

  • May 13 2020 13:39:00

Water frogs may be wiped out by 2050 in south Çukurova region due to over consumption: Experts

LONDON
Water frogs may be wiped out by 2050 in south Çukurova region due to over consumption: Experts

Water frogs are in danger of becoming regionally extinct in parts of Turkey, where they are native, due to over-harvesting for human consumption, scientists have warned, according to the British daily Independent.

A study has shown the population of Anatolian water frogs fell by around 20 per cent each year between 2013 and 2015 in Ceyhan and Seyhan deltas in the southern province of Adana.

Researchers from Ege University, Middle East Technical University, Stony Brook University and the Turkish government, predicted a 90-per-cent chance the frogs would be wiped out in the south-central Çukurova region by 2050.

If harvesting trends continue, they could even be extinct by 2032, according to the newspaper.

The frog harvesting industry in Turkey, which is about 40 years old, is worth nearly $4 million each year. More than 36 million of the amphibians are exported from Turkey annually, mainly to countries in the EU and the U.S.

The amphibians are widely eaten in east and southeast Asia, as well as in the U.S. and France.

A joint investigation by the Moving Animals group and The Independent in February found that live frogs were being crammed into tubs and sold in street markets in Vietnam.

The new study, published in conservation journal Oryx, said Turkey occupied a precarious position in an “extinction domino” line, in which the pressure to supply frogs could threaten other populations that are currently stable.

Kerim Çicek, one of the authors, told Independent that declining amphibian populations worldwide could have an irreversible and destructive impact on both natural ecosystems and human welfare.

“They are integral components of many ecosystems, often constituting the highest fraction of vertebrate biomass,” Çiçek noted.

“Unfortunately, the literature on declining amphibian populations and its conservation has increased exponentially each year. We must stop the alarming decline of amphibians before it’s too late,” he added.

The average harvest from the Ceyhan and Seyhan delta region is about 327 tonnes annually about 17 million frogs.

The authors also suggested the Turkish government encourage more people to take up frog farming instead of harvesting from wild populations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

    Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

  3. Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

    Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

  5. Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

    Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21
Recommended
Istanbul police seize over 70 historical artifacts

Istanbul police seize over 70 historical artifacts
Broadway shutdown extended

Broadway shutdown extended
Cumalıkızık, centuries-old Ottoman heritage

Cumalıkızık, centuries-old Ottoman heritage
Ex-banker quits his job to become blacksmith

Ex-banker quits his job to become blacksmith
New super-Earth planet discovered

New super-Earth planet discovered
Thousands tune in for jazz festival

Thousands tune in for jazz festival
WORLD Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia’s healthcare regulator on May 13 ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.
ECONOMY Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Turkey on May 12 announced that tea producers will be allowed to travel to the cities their fields are located in with a special permit as partial restrictions continue in the country.
SPORTS Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahçe tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 as positive cases rose to two.