Water flow at Meriç River runs low, wells dry up in northwestern province of Edirne

EDİRNE – Demirören News Agency

Water flow at Meriç (Evros) River is running low and water wells in the northwestern province of Edirne are drying up due to dry winter and low precipitation, local officials said on July 28.

“There are some newly occurred sand islands on the river,” said Osman Candeğer, a geological engineer in the province.

In June, only 48 kilos of rain per meters square fell, while in July there was no rain recorded, according to data obtained by the regional directorate of State Hydraulic Works.

As water ebbed and water levels in the river dropped, all the water wells in the Karaağaç neigborhoud dried up.

“The river cannot supply enough water to the region, residents have been left without water,” said Candeğer.

“If next winter is dry like this year, then we will undergo another drought,” he added.

The drought unequivocally impacts farmers the most.

“We have no water. We can’t farm. We only can grow grain, but it does not make you earn enough,” said Mustafa Öztürk, a farmer from Karaağaç.

The farmers who had planted corns, now left the field to dry due to the lack of water supply, added Öztürk.

Agah Korkan, the muhtar (local head) of the neighborhood, said, “Water is more valuable then petroleum nowadays.”

“I planted cabbage. We can’t water the field, so they will die. What should I feel upset about? The seeds, fertilizer or service?”

According to the locals, snow will be a solution to the drought.

“Bulgarians keep the water in the dams, they don’t empty the water as they sell the energy. We expect to have snow next winter. If the snow stays on land, then it will feed the field,” added Osman Candeğer.