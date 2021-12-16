Waste bottles to be returned in exchange for points

Aysel Alp - ANKARA

The countdown has begun for the introduction of the deposit-refund system, which is the most critical turning point for Turkey to reach its zero-waste target.

A deposit fee will be paid for bottles and cans of products such as water, carbonated beverages and milk with special labels on them starting from the new year.

With the deposit scheme, people will be able to hand in their bottles for recycling in exchange for discounts or shopping points in their accounts.

According to the system, consumers will pay a deposit fee when purchasing water, milk, fruit juice, carbonated beverages and alcoholic beverages.

When the product is finished, consumers will start collecting points by throwing it into the return machine with its cover and label.

Glass, plastic and aluminum products in the range of 0.1 to 3 liters will be included, and these products will have special labels compatible with the deposit system.

Companies will first complete their registration to the system, and in the second half of the year, consumers will start collecting points by throwing the packages they use into return machines in 32,157 neighborhoods across the country.

However, it has not been decided which beverage group the system will start with first, according to sources.

While some companies demand the implementation to be postponed for one year, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry does not plan to give up on Jan 1, 2022, the sources added.

It is expected that 1.25 million barrels of oil, 441 million kilowatt-hours of energy will be saved and 20,600 tons fewer greenhouse gases will be released into the atmosphere in the first phase of the system.

The system will also create employment for between 7,000 and 12,000 people.

Of the 32 million tons of solid waste generated throughout the country, 25 percent, or 8 million tons, is recyclable packaging waste, and 400,000 to 800,000 tons of this is beverage packaging waste.

With the new system, it is calculated that there will be a 70 percent increase in glass recycling, a 35 percent increase in plastic and a 25 percent increase in aluminum.

Authorities have been trying to determine the spots where deposit machines will be placed with sector professionals, according to the sources.

Instead of placing a return machine in front of each grocery store, it is planned to be placed in the most efficient and most easily accessible places, such as shopping mall fronts, squares, subway entrances and exits.