Wanted DHKP-C terror suspect detained

  • June 18 2020 10:07:15

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces detained a senior member of DHKP-C terrorist organization in western Izmir province, a security source said on June 18. 

The suspect, identified by the initials M.S.D., was detained in an operation conducted by a counter-terrorism squad of the police in Bornova district.

The suspect was sought by Interpol with a red notice.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, which martyred a Turkish security guard.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

