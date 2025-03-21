VP Yılmaz warns against 'provocative rhetoric'

ANKARA

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz issued a stern warning against what he described as "provocative rhetoric" aimed at inciting unrest, emphasizing that such actions undermine democratic politics and the rule of law.

In a statement shared on his social media account, Yılmaz criticized the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), for what he called a "marginal political approach" that he claimed is steering the country toward chaos.

Yılmaz stated, "No one has the privilege to commit crimes, but everyone has the right to defend themselves at various stages of the judicial process. The legitimate grounds for political struggle are clear. Creating an environment for those who seek to terrorize the streets with provocative rhetoric is a betrayal of democratic politics and the rule of law. It is essential to turn back from this dead-end street before it is too late."

The vice president also took aim at what he characterized as "shameless insults" directed at President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, arguing that such behavior would be condemned by the conscience of the nation. "Instead of responding to corruption allegations, the disrespectful insults hurled at our esteemed President will be judged by the conscience of our people. This low-level politics serves no purpose other than deepening societal polarization and reflecting a psychology of guilt," Yılmaz added.

Yılmaz's remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Türkiye, particularly following the recent detention of Ekrem İmamoğlu, a prominent opposition figure. His statement appears to be a response to growing criticism from opposition parties and their supporters, who have accused the government of using judicial processes to target political rivals.

Yılmaz emphasized that the government remains committed to maintaining public order and the rule of law. He called on all political actors to engage in responsible politics and avoid actions that could destabilize the country. "Those who prioritize the nation's peace and public order, including responsible figures within the CHP, are also disturbed by this approach. We must all work together to preserve the stability and unity of our country," he said.