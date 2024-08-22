VP pick Tim Walz lauds Kamala Harris at Democratic convention

CHICAGO

Tim Walz made his national debut to millions of Americans on a star-studded evening at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, as he accepted the nomination to be Kamala Harris's running mate for the White House.

During his brief yet impactful address, Walz recounted his upbringing in small-town Nebraska, where he helped on the family farm and was inspired by his students during his teaching career to enter politics.

"They saw in me what I had hoped to instill in them: a commitment to the common good, an understanding that we're all in this together, and the belief that a single person can make a real difference for their neighbors," he stated, energizing the crowd that chanted "Coach Walz!”

Targeting Republican nominee Donald Trump, the 60-year-old Minnesota governor accused him of "spending all day insulting people and blaming others."

However, Walz's primary focus was to advocate for Kamala Harris.

"From her days as prosecutor, district attorney, attorney general, U.S. senator, to our vice president, she's always fought on the side of the American people," he said.

"She's taken on predators and fraudsters, dismantled transnational gangs, and never hesitated to reach across the aisle to improve lives, exemplifying energy, passion, and joy."

Adding a Midwestern everyman appeal to Harris's campaign against Trump, Walz was introduced by Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz. The former National Guard soldier was greeted enthusiastically as he stepped onstage at the United Center in Chicago for the most significant speech of his career, preceding Harris's featured address the following evening.

Former students, reminiscent of his days as a football coach, joined him onstage after a performance by Grammy-winner John Legend, riveting the audience.

A surprise cameo by Oprah Winfrey and Stevie Wonder's stirring rendition of "Higher Ground," alongside comedic appearances by Mindy Kaling and Keenan Thompson, contributed to the evening’s glamour.

Walz's principal task was to set the stage for Harris's speech and the convention finale, amid smooth proceedings despite concerns of discord after President Joe Biden's announcement on July 21 that he would not seek re-election.

"No matter who you are, Kamala Harris is going to stand up and fight for your freedom to live the life you want, because that’s what we want for ourselves and our neighbors," Walz emphasized.

Earlier convention highlights included motivational speeches from Democratic luminaries Michelle and Barack Obama, following Biden’s heartfelt address on Monday, in which he handed over the baton to Harris.

Intense enthusiasm marked the convention, amplified by Walz’s appearances at side events where he was warmly received by supporters eager for selfies and chanting his name.

Renowned for adept communication, Walz has gained recognition for coining a sharp critique of Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance, whom he labeled as "weird."

As a relatable white figure from America’s heartland, Walz complements Harris's Californian roots and historic candidacy as the first Black woman nominee.

The synergy between 59-year-old Harris and Walz, paired with the dynamic atmosphere at their rallies, fuels Democratic hopes of defeating 78-year-old Trump in November. Although polls reflect a close race, Harris is slightly edging ahead—an unexpected shift given that Trump appeared to be strengthening his campaign grip just a month ago.

Delegates on the convention floor commended Walz's presentation. "I thought his speech was perfect," praised New York delegate Edwina Martin, 60. "I’ve heard him at rallies, but hearing it in this setting was incredibly powerful and inspiring."

Prior to Walz's electrifying address, attendees heard from an array of the party's influential figures, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and former President Bill Clinton, who stated, "In 2024, we have a clear choice: 'We The People' versus 'Me, Myself, and I.'"