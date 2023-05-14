Voting process concludes smoothly: YSK president

ANKARA

Supreme Election Board (YSK) President Ahmet Yener has announced that the voting process of the landmark 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections has concluded smoothly.

He also extended his condolences to the families of the three people who died of a heart attack during the voting process.

“I wish God’s mercy on our citizens who lost their lives and offer condolences to their relatives,” he said.

Yener expressed gratitude towards political parties, central organizations, provincial and district election boards, polling officers, ministries, relevant institutions, security forces, and press members who contributed to the election.

“I hope that the election will be beneficial for our country, our nation, the presidential candidates and political parties,” he said.