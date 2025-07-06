Volunteers save injured animals among ashes after İzmir wildfires

İZMİR

As the smoke clears from the recent wildfires, volunteers in the western city of İzmir are combing through the ashes in search of silent survivors, bringing hope and healing to animals left behind.

Responding to a call on social media by the Animal Projects Association, HİPDER, and Afalina Animal Rights Community, around 100 volunteers gathered in a forested area of the Buca district that had been scorched by recent wildfires.

Most of the participants were strangers to each other but shared a common mission: to search through the charred remains of the forest and save any living creatures left behind.

Wildfires have ravaged over 49,000 hectares across Türkiye this summer, with İzmir among the hardest-hit provinces.

After forcing evacuations in many villages and wreaking havoc in several districts, the fires in the western city were brought under control.

The group conducted searches in areas where fire suppression efforts had been completed.

During the operation, they rescued a blunt-nosed viper, two lizards and two tortoises.

A veterinarian on site treated the injured animals, while the others were placed in temporary enclosures and prepared for relocation to safer habitats.

Funda Bonomo, the founding president of HİPDER, said they were overwhelmed by the public’s response to their call for help.

“We wanted to save the animals that couldn't escape the fire but were still alive, to either get them to safety or provide medical treatment,” Bonomo said.

“We put out a call and received an incredible response. About 100 people showed up, most of them strangers to us. We came together and managed to rescue several animals. The effort is still ongoing, so we hope there will be more.”

Volunteer İzgen Cebbar said she was devastated by the sight of the burned forest but encouraged by the solidarity among the group.

“Everyone gave their all to rescue even a single animal,” she said. “We spotted a lizard at one point, and we were all determined to catch it. We were exhausted, sweating, but we didn’t give up. We just wanted to get it out of that darkness.”

Cebbar also urged the public to follow safety measures to prevent future wildfires, stressing the devastating toll on wildlife.

Another volunteer, Tolga Çevik, pointed to the environmental degradation that contributes to such disasters.

“We found all kinds of trash in the forest, bottles and waste,” he said. “The forest was already reduced to ashes. But what I can’t understand is, why is this garbage even here in the first place?”

Such careless human behaviors lay the groundwork for these natural disasters, Çevik noted.