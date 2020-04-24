Volunteer vets take care of stray animals

BALIKESİR
Volunteer veterinarians in the Aegean province of Balıkesir are concerned with the care and health of stray animals who have had a hard time due to the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The feeding of stray animals is carried out by the municipal teams, while the health-related checks and treatments of them are being carried out by volunteer veterinarians in the city where the people locked themselves up due to the pandemic.

Hüdayi Tanrıkulu, chairman of the Balıkesir Veterinarians Chambers, explained that the care of the unattended animals was negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and that these problems were tried to be overcome with additional measures.

“If there is a possibility of treatment for unattended animals during this process, we make every effort to reach both municipalities and freelance vets,” said Tanrıkulu.

“Our activities in all districts [of Balıkesir province] continue uninterruptedly with our 300 volunteer veterinarians. Our animals are lively and they need to be reached out to,” he added.

