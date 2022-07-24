Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

  • July 24 2022 10:40:00

Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

FRANKFURT
Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen has unexpectedly announced that its CEO Herbert Diess will step down in a few weeks after four years at the head of the German auto giant as it attempts an ambitious shift towards electric vehicles.

Diess’s will leave the helm from the top of the world’s second-largest automaker “by mutual consent” on September 1, Volkswagen said in a statement.

The outgoing CEO had been in the hot seat at Volkswagen for months amid clashes with workers’ representatives and a nagging troubles at the group’s software division.

The change at the top comes as Volkswagen is aiming to leave behind combustion engines to become the world’s biggest electric car manufacturer by 2025 - a target boosted by Diess himself.

The reins will be taken by Oliver Blume, the current boss of the Porsche sports cars, part of the Volkswagen family of 12 brands, which also includes the likes of Skoda and Audi.

The switch was decided at a meeting of the group supervisory board.

Diess took over Volkswagen in 2018, tasked with turning the page once and for good on the 2015 “dieselgate” scandal, where Volkswagen tampered with millions of diesel vehicles to dupe emissions tests.

Under Diess, Volkswagen has backed its electric shift with a total of 46 billion euros ($46.8 billion) in planned investments over the next five years.

 

Economy, Germany,

TÜRKIYE Nearly 290 terrorists neutralized in Claw-Lock Operation: Ministry

Nearly 290 terrorists neutralized in Claw-Lock Operation: Ministry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

    Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

  2. Erdoğan vows to work for peace in Ukraine

    Erdoğan vows to work for peace in Ukraine

  3. Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

    Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

  4. Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

    Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

  5. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM
Recommended
Evergrande ousts top executives

Evergrande ousts top executives
Tesla installing first charging station in Türkiye

Tesla installing first charging station in Türkiye
Japan core consumer prices up 2.2 percent in June

Japan core consumer prices up 2.2 percent in June    
US airlines post profits, but struggle to boost capacity

US airlines post profits, but struggle to boost capacity
Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter
New company launches up 40 pct in June

New company launches up 40 pct in June
WORLD China launches second of three space station modules

China launches second of three space station modules

China launched on Sunday the second of three modules needed to complete its new space station, state media reported, the latest step in Beijing’s ambitious space programme.

ECONOMY Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen has unexpectedly announced that its CEO Herbert Diess will step down in a few weeks after four years at the head of the German auto giant as it attempts an ambitious shift towards electric vehicles.

SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.