Volkswagen takes on US, China rivals with battery factory

  • July 10 2022 07:00:00

Volkswagen takes on US, China rivals with battery factory

BERLIN
Volkswagen takes on US, China rivals with battery factory

Volkswagen celebrated the beginning of work on its first in-house battery factory, as the German auto giant looks to head off competition from U.S. and Chinese electric vehicle upstarts.

The firm plans to “steer the worldwide battery offensive” from the new plant in Salzgitter in central Germany, CEO Herbert Diess told a ceremony on July 7 attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Volkswagen has set itself the ambitious aim of becoming the world’s biggest electric car manufacturer by 2025, pouring a total of 46 billion euros ($46.8 billion) over the next five years into the drive.

The Salzgitter complex, where currently thousands of combustion engines roll off the factory line every day, is set to be the centre of Volkswagen’s electric ecosystem.

Two billion euros are being invested in the battery plant through 2026, with the potential for the site to turn out batteries for 500,000 vehicles a year.

The plan will also serve as a blueprint for a fleet of battery plants in Europe.

Up until now both legacy carmakers like Volkswagen have largely relied on Asian, notably Chinese, battery makers to fit their vehicles.

Volkswagen’s new PowerCo unit plans to invest more than 20 billion euros together with partners, with the aim of generating annual sales in excess of 20 billion euros and employing up to 20,000 people in Europe alone.

Around 5,000 will be employed in Salzgitter.

ARTS & LIFE ’Sopranos’ star Tony Sirico dies aged 79: family

’Sopranos’ star Tony Sirico dies aged 79: family
MOST POPULAR

  1. Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

    Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

  2. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  3. Constantinople, an empty symbol

    Constantinople, an empty symbol

  4. HALİL SEZAİ

    HALİL SEZAİ

  5. Turkish Cabinet intervenes in historic ’80 coup trial

    Turkish Cabinet intervenes in historic ’80 coup trial
Recommended
Fortune 500 companies’ sales hit 3.2 trillion liras

Fortune 500 companies’ sales hit 3.2 trillion liras
Boeing says risk 737 MAX 10 could be canceled

Boeing says risk 737 MAX 10 could be canceled
Global effort to police ‘greenwashing’ begins to take shape

Global effort to police ‘greenwashing’ begins to take shape

Passenger traffic at airports up 87 percent in six months

Passenger traffic at airports up 87 percent in six months
Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May
Inflation expectations rise in July

Inflation expectations rise in July
WORLD Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit in biggest political turmoil

Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit in biggest political turmoil

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president’s residence and office.
ECONOMY Fortune 500 companies’ sales hit 3.2 trillion liras

Fortune 500 companies’ sales hit 3.2 trillion liras

The combined net sales of Fortune 500 Türkiye companies increased by 65.7 percent in 2021 from the previous year to stand at 3.2 trillion Turkish Liras.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.