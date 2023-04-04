Voicemail of dead Gabonese student revealed

KARABÜK

In a turn of events, a voicemail that Danys Dinabongho Ibouanga, a Gabonese woman whose lifeless body was found in the northern province of Karabük, sent to her mother a day before her disappearance saying “people might kill her” has been revealed, raising suspicions over the possibility of murder.

On March 27, a passerby noticed a person’s body in the Filyos Stream near the Yeşilköy village of Karabük and reported the incident to the police.

Sharing the findings of the preliminary autopsy report, the Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that there were no signs of sexual abuse and that the death occurred due to drowning in water.

While the investigating teams monitored the CCTV cameras, the young girl’s clothes and body samples were taken for a criminal investigation.

It was learned that the Embassy of Gabon in the capital Ankara sent a note to the Foreign Affairs Ministry to be informed about the developments regarding the unsolved death of the young girl and to follow up on the issue.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office applied to the court for a restriction order to protect the confidentiality of the information within the scope of the investigation. With the acceptance of the request, the lawyer representing the Embassy of Gabon in Ankara was restricted from taking samples and examining the file.

In the voice messages she sent to her mother one day before her disappearance, Ibouanga said she was being treated horribly there and that she might even be murdered.

Moreover, it was learned that Ibouanga begged her mother to let her study in Sakarya as she did not want to stay in Karabük, but the mother did not give her permission.

Ibouanga’s family and friends claim that the young woman was murdered, and they held a protest to bring more attention to the case.