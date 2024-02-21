Vodafone, Damac to establish data center in İzmir

Vodafone Türkiye and Emirati firm Damac have teamed up to establish a data center in the Turkish western province of İzmir with an investment of up to $100 million. 

It will be one of Vodafone's largest capacity data centers in Türkiye’s Aegean Region, reaching up to 6-megawatt capacity.

The data center, which will be designed to boost capacity up to 12 megawatts, is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2025. With the İzmir facility, the number of Vodafone Türkiye’s data centers in metropolitan cities will increase to six.

Vodafone Türkiye’s investments have amounted to 157.6 billion Turkish Liras over the past 17 years, said Engin Aksoy, the CEO of the company.

“As Vodafone ecosystem, our contribution to the Turkish GDP in the 2022-23 fiscal year was 68 billion liras,” he added.

One of Vodafone Türkiye’s future goals is to grow exponentially over the next five years with the investments they will make in the fields of data centers, cloud solutions, cyber ​security, customized mobile networks and IoT, Aksoy said.

“Our aim with this strategic partnership [with Damac) is to develop data center facilities in Türkiye and other global markets,” he added.

For his part, Aqil Ali, senior vice president at Damac, said that this joint venture is a big milestone for Damac and will provide an important digital infrastructure in the growing market on the west coast of Türkiye.

