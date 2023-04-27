Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

Teknofest, Türkiye’s largest aerospace and technology festival, has started in Istanbul, is already attracting large crowds on the first day of the event.

This year, Teknofest has brought technology enthusiasts together for the seventh time in total and sixth time in Türkiye.

The festival excitement will continue for five more days at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul.

Aiming to increase the country’s human resources trained in the fields of science and engineering by creating awareness in technology and science, the festival will feature competitors in several different categories.

The five day festival will include programs on technology, science, aviation-flight shows, award ceremonies, exhibitions, summits, workshops and events.

Visitors will be able to bear witness to various cutting-edge technological developments, spend time in simulation areas, and get detailed information about the latest innovations in the festival area, which will also be the stage for special shows of aircraft developed with domestic resources such as Turkish Stars, Solotürk aerobatic teams, Akıncı, Hürkuş and ATAK Helicopter.

On May 1, the festival will end in Istanbul, and from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, it will be held at the 11th Airforce Base in capital Ankara.

Teknofest is open to visitors between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. An online registration through the festival website is mandatory for entering the festival.

