Visitors flock to Sümela Monastery after 6 years of restoration

  • July 16 2022 07:00:00

Visitors flock to Sümela Monastery after 6 years of restoration

TRABZON – Demirören News Agency
Visitors flock to Sümela Monastery after 6 years of restoration

Visitors have flocked to Sümela Monastery in the Black Sea province of Trabzon which was reopened in May 1, after the 6-years of restoration work.

While chapels, monks’ rooms and cellars draw attention in the monastery, which was fully opened to visitors for the first time in its history, efforts to reach the secret chapel discovered during the restoration continue.

The chapel, which is going to be reached by footpath, will be opened to visitors after a one month restoration project and the monastery will never be closed to visitors after the restoration works are completed, according to the officials.

Vehicles can drive as far as the parking lot at 950 meters height near the river. From that point, visitors need to hike for about one kilometer along an uphill trail to reach the entrance of the monastery, which is located 1,200 meters above sea level.

The restoration of the majestic monastery complex began in 2016 and was completed in two phases after landscaping, investigation and strengthening of the geological and geotechnical maintenance of rocks.

The iconic structure was closed to visitors on Nov. 1, 2021, for the fourth time in five years due to restoration and slope improvement projects.

Experts, including professional industrial climbers, fixed the 360-ton rock mass, which posed serious risks, right above the monastery’s entrance to the slope with 16-meter-long steel stakes.

The Sümela Monastery stands carved into the steep cliffside of the mountain 300 meters above the picturesque Altındere Valley and is one of the most important tourist attractions in Trabzon.

The monastery, which has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List since 2000, is also known as the Greek Orthodox Monastery of the Virgin Mary and is believed to have been constructed by two monks in the late fourth century.

Türkiye, Tourism,

ARTS & LIFE Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

    Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Are we going forward or backward?

    Are we going forward or backward?

  4. Zaatari talks about archive

    Zaatari talks about archive

  5. Ball once again in president’s court

    Ball once again in president’s court
Recommended
New security measures taken at hospital doors: Health Ministry

New security measures taken at hospital doors: Health Ministry
First baby Caretta hatched after nesting works

First baby Caretta hatched after nesting works
US congressmen vote to make F-16 sale to Türkiye harder

US congressmen vote to make F-16 sale to Türkiye harder
July 15 landmark for Turkish democracy, history: Erdoğan

July 15 landmark for Turkish democracy, history: Erdoğan
Türkiye marks 6th anniversary of foiled coup

Türkiye marks 6th anniversary of foiled coup
Over 1 million Germans visited Antalya in 2022

Over 1 million Germans visited Antalya in 2022
WORLD Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.

ECONOMY BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

Two U.S. agencies fined Bank of America a total of $225 million on charges it wrongfully froze unemployment and other public benefit programs at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPORTS Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Başakşehir on July 14 after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.