Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

  • March 04 2020 17:05:33

Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

ISTANBUL
Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

The Grand Bazaar usually attracts between 300,000 and half a million visitors every day. (Alamy Photo)

The historical Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest surviving shopping centers in the world, has been largely deserted for the last 10 days due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, shopkeepers have complained.

The covered market shops made a good start in 2020, said Hasan Fırat, the head of the shopkeepers’ association at the Grand Bazaar.

“Now, it’s the coronavirus outbreak that dismays us. The number of visitors at the Grand Bazaar has decreased dramatically in recent days due to the epidemic,” he told daily business newspaper Dünya, noting that the decline has been nearly 60 percent.

The 64 streets of the market are usually occupied with large groups of tourists, but not even a single bus arrives at the main gate nowadays, said Fırat.

“We are worried that it could go from bad to worse. The shops were normally open until 7 p.m. in winter, but shopkeepers now close at about 5:30 p.m. and go home,” he added.

During the last 10 years, the Grand Bazaar’s jewelry shops have accounted for roughly 60 percent, or 250 tons, of Turkey’s yearly gold exports.

But that ratio could plunge to 30 percent under these circumstances, according to Fırat.

Some 2,500 shops operate in the 560-year-old building, and Fırat, noting that it could take several years to find a shop to buy or rent at the turn of the century.

“The number of shops on sale has reached 20,” he said, adding that average price for a shop was around 22 million Turkish Liras ($3.6 million), according to online listings.

Fırat said the average rent prices were around $5,000 per square meter on the main streets but that many shops were now used as depots due to the slowdown in business.

Trading volume has shrunk nearly 80 percent since 2014, another shopkeeper said.

“We are selling upmarket products. We need tourists, who are usually from Europe, Canada or the U.S., to spend lavishly. But nowadays we have Chinese, Iranian and Arabic tourists instead. They don’t spend much. The average spending per visitor decreased from $1,200 in 2014 to $617 last year,” said Karmen Antiques Manager Mustafa Burkut.

Meanwhile, the ratio of spice and sweet shops are on the rise across the Grand Bazaar, according to registrations. The number of spice and Turkish delight shops reached 55, although there are still 600 jewelry shops and 328 textile stores in the bazaar.

Istanbul,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

    Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

  2. Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

    Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

  3. EU’s top diplomat suggests working hand in hand with Turkey to address problems

    EU’s top diplomat suggests working hand in hand with Turkey to address problems

  4. EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

    EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

  5. Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem

    Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem
Recommended
Fed slashes rates in emergency response to coronavirus

Fed slashes rates in emergency response to coronavirus
Some 2 million tons of waste recycled in Turkey

Some 2 million tons of waste recycled in Turkey

Auto sales soared 90 pct last month

Auto sales soared 90 pct last month
Turkey subjects protective gear to export controls

Turkey subjects protective gear to export controls
Turkey earns $1.44 bln from hazelnut exports in 6 months

Turkey earns $1.44 bln from hazelnut exports in 6 months
Coronavirus pushes Brent oil to lowest in 31 months

Coronavirus pushes Brent oil to lowest in 31 months
WORLD Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkish officials said Greek forces had killed a migrant and wounded five others on March 4 as they tried to cross the border between the two countries, a claim rejected by Greece as "utterly fake news".
ECONOMY Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

The historical Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest surviving shopping centers in the world, has been largely deserted for the last 10 days due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, shopkeepers have complained.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.