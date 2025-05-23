Visitor numbers rise at Sümela Monastery

TRABZON
Sümela Monastery, one of Türkiye’s most iconic tourist destinations, has seen a rise in visitor numbers even before the start of the busy summer season.

 

Carved into the cliffs of Karadağ Mountain at an altitude of 300 meters in the Altındere Valley of Maçka district in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, the monastery continues to attract local and international visitors with its unique combination of nature, history and culture.

 

Listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List, the monastery remains a top destination for culture and nature enthusiasts visiting the region. In addition to exploring the monastery itself, visitors can engage in outdoor activities such as nature walks, mountain biking and photo safaris.

 

One of the highlights of the site is the Church of St. Barbara (Aya Varvara), which contributes significantly to the area’s cultural and historical tourism appeal.

 

To reach the monastery, visitors first travel through Altındere Valley by minibus and then take a scenic hike along a forest path to arrive at the site.

 

According to official figures, 48,466 people visited the monastery between January and April 2025, a clear indicator of growing interest ahead of the summer rush.

 

Tamer Erdoğan, head of Trabzon’s Directorate of Culture and Tourism, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that Sümela is not only a symbol of Trabzon but also one of Türkiye’s key tourism assets.

 

“The monastery's harmony with nature, its historical atmosphere, and breathtaking landscape draw attention every year,” Erdoğan said. “The 48,466 visitors recorded in the first four months of the year are a strong reflection of this growing interest.”

 

Recalling the monastery’s place on the UNESCO Tentative List, Erdoğan added, “Just like every year, both domestic and foreign tourists are showing high interest in Sümela. We are already seeing a slight increase compared to last year, and we anticipate even higher visitor numbers during this season.”

 

Erdoğan also noted that the diversity of nationalities visiting the monastery is expanding year by year, pointing to a rising international appeal.

 

Especially on weekends, demand is high

 

Tour guide Oğuzhan Emre Kandemir, who has been working in the region for 13 years, said visitors are particularly captivated by the natural beauty of the Black Sea region.

 

While leading a 46-person group from Ankara, Kandemir shared, “They are absolutely amazed by this place. The beautiful weather today also played a big role. We tried to leave a lasting impression of Sümela in their hearts with a three-hour presentation.”

 

Kandemir emphasized that visitor numbers have already surged before the summer peak. “Last year, the daily average was around 1,600 visitors. This year, that number has jumped to nearly 6,000. Especially on weekends, the demand is incredibly high, a clear sign that we’re in for a very busy and successful season.”

