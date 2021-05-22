Visitİzmir available online

  • May 22 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A mobile tourism app, Visitİzmir, covering 30 districts, 11 categories, and 2,300 locations in the western province of İzmir, is now accessible to the public.

İzmir Mayor and İzmir Foundation President Tunç Soyer said the aim of the app, realized with the “Another Tourism is Possible” goal, is to holistically raise the prosperity levels of both the city and urban areas of the city.

With the Visitİzmir mobile tourism app, which can be downloaded onto mobile phones, people wishing to travel around İzmir will be able to access information on over 2,300 locations in the city, whenever and wherever they wish.

“This innovative project is an example of our approach of ‘another tourism is possible’ and is the result of the common vision of all the organizations in the city. We have taken a significant step during the pandemic, when tourism is becoming digitalized around the world and small-scale tourism is becoming widespread. İzmir is the first city to complete its digital tourism infrastructure. Thanks to Visitİzmir, tourists will be able to visit various locations in İzmir’s 30 districts, throughout the year. As this makes hundreds of lesser-known attractions throughout the city more easily accessible, the tourism industry and the economy of our small-holders and artisans will grow,” Soyer said in a written statement.

Visitİzmir, which is essentially a city guide, is operational both as a mobile app and through its website. All of the content of Visitİzmir can be accessed via the website visitizmir.org. The app, which may be downloaded free-of-charge from Google Play and the App Store is available in two language versions, Turkish and English.

Via the Visitİzmir app, users will have the opportunity to comment on İzmir’s touristic assets and share their views with other users. Furthermore, users may like their own tourism locations, add them to their favorites and also recommend brand-new locations.

