Visa issue a ‘chronic barrier’ in Türkiye-EU relations, says trade relations rep

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s foreign trade relations board official has voiced growing frustration over Schengen visa challenges facing Turkish citizens, calling it a “chronic obstacle” to deeper relations with the European Union.

In a Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) statement, Coordinator Chair of the organization’s Türkiye-Europe business councils Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ emphasized the long-standing importance of EU-Türkiye ties, noting that despite ongoing efforts in economic diplomacy, the visa issue remains unresolved.

“It has become a topic we are tired of discussing and a barrier we are exhausted from trying to overcome,” he said.

Highlighting problems faced by Turkish businesspeople, professionals and students, Yalçındağ underscored that current global tension and conflicts have intensified uncertainties, making cooperation even more vital. “We believe in regional collaboration more than ever to protect economic ties,” he stated.

Yalçındağ welcomed the recent remarks by EU Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Hans Ossowski, who called the visa delays “shameful,” but added that such comments, though belated, were encouraging.

He criticized the inconsistency in visa policies, noting that while citizens of less integrated countries enjoy easier travel, Turks still face restrictive procedures despite their economic and political alignment with Europe.

Pointing to Türkiye’s $34.2 billion in investments across the EU and its role in sectors from energy to defense, he urged fair treatment based on universal principles rather than political instruments.

“The visa deadlock hinders not only travel but also our shared future,” Yalçındağ said, calling on European leaders and business circles to address the issue with stronger resolve.

