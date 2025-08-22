Visa barrier threatens Turkish Exporters

Visa barrier threatens Turkish Exporters

ISTANBUL
Visa barrier threatens Turkish Exporters

The “visa nightmare” experienced by Turkish citizens seeking to travel to EU countries, the United Kingdom and the United States for tourism or education has now become a challenge for Türkiye's business community.

Businesspeople travelling to these destinations are being forced to pay significantly higher amounts under so‑called “express visa” schemes. As a result, trade fairs, meetings and business opportunities are being missed—at a cost to the Turkish economy.

Even before reaching the visa evaluation stage, securing an appointment has become a major hurdle, pushing applicants to pay extra fees for express processing.

In addition to standard visa fees, applicants must also pay service charges to visa agencies, often stretching their budgets to speed up the process.

For travel to the U.S., the visa fee is $185 (7,572 Turkish Liras), while those seeking expedited service must pay around $400 more.

A U.K. visa costs $180 (about 135 pounds), but obtaining it within one to five days requires an additional payment ranging from 500 to 1,000 pounds, depending on the circumstances.

The cost for a Schengen visa covering EU countries is 90 euros, with express processing available via consultancy firms whose service charges vary widely.

According to Istanbul Chamber of Commerce President Şekib Avdagiç, the visa issue poses a serious obstacle for Istanbul’s business world, which accounts for a significant share of

Türkiye's exports and serves as the nation’s largest gateway to global markets.

“This is the most urgent problem facing our exports. We expect the appointment system to be resolved as soon as possible,” Avdagiç said.

barriers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

    Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

  2. Hopes dim for Putin-Zelensky peace summit

    Hopes dim for Putin-Zelensky peace summit

  3. Turkish Cyprus development a national priority for political, economic growth: VP Yılmaz

    Turkish Cyprus development a national priority for political, economic growth: VP Yılmaz

  4. Türkiye successfully tests high-speed target drone system

    Türkiye successfully tests high-speed target drone system

  5. Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits

    Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits
Recommended
Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits

Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits
Over 28 million Foreign Tourists visit Türkiye in first 7 months

Over 28 million Foreign Tourists visit Türkiye in first 7 months
Rate decision, political developments to set course for stock market

Rate decision, political developments to set course for stock market
EU to continue investments in Türkiye for green transition

EU to continue investments in Türkiye for green transition
Ministry aims to curb pesticide use with new system

Ministry aims to curb pesticide use with new system
Japan, African nations vow to cooperate on critical minerals, economic security

Japan, African nations vow to cooperate on critical minerals, economic security
WORLD Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned on Friday after a cabinet meeting failed to agree to sanctions against Israel.
ECONOMY Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits

Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits

Türkiye's Central Bank will terminate the opening and renewal of foreign-exchange-protected deposits (KKM) as of Aug. 23, it said Saturday.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿