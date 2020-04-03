Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

  • April 03 2020 17:34:28

Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

Fevzi Kızılkoyun-ISTANBUL
Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

Studies are increasingly establishing how the coronavirus is spreading across Turkey by following different point of contacts and routes.

Officials try to keep track of how people got the virus by documenting their interactions and their stories.

For instance, mostly people traveling from Europe contaminated Istanbul and İzmir, two provinces which have reported the highest number of confirmed cases to date, while the spread of the virus followed different paths in other parts of the country.

Istanbul alone accounts for nearly 60 percent of all confirmed cases with nearly 9,000 cases, while İzmir, the third largest city by population, came second with almost 900 cases.

From Istanbul, the virus has spread to at least four to five other cities, including the northwestern province of Kocaeli and the capital Ankara, which has the third largest number of virus cases in the country.

Initial studies revealed that the main spreaders of the virus in the Central Anatolian provinces were those who returned from the Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrims who were not put in quarantine when they arrived in Turkey passed on the virus to locals in those areas.

In the eastern and southeastern provinces, the virus cases increased due to people who traveled from Turkey’s larger cities to the settlements. Also, residents in those areas with contact with neighboring Iran and Iraq contracted the virus.

The virus arrived in the provinces in the Mediterranean region after people in other cities traveled there, which are popular holiday destinations particularly Antalya, following a school break as well as expats living in Europe that arrived in towns here.

The pattern of the spread of the virus was pretty much similar in the country’s Black Sea region. The disease has spread in the provinces in this part of the country due to the people who traveled from the larger cities and European countries, the studies have shown.

Turkey has imposed strict rules for inner-city travel to contain the further spread of the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 400 people out of more than 18,000 confirmed cases.

Izmir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Istanbul mulls stricter curfew rules

    Istanbul mulls stricter curfew rules

  3. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

  4. Istanbul hospital to open on April 20

    Istanbul hospital to open on April 20

  5. Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

    Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May
Recommended
First indigenous ventilator to be delivered mid-month

First indigenous ventilator to be delivered mid-month
‘Coronaphobia’ spreading quickly among people: Experts

‘Coronaphobia’ spreading quickly among people: Experts
Some 160 Turkish nationals waiting on quarantined vessel at Greek port

Some 160 Turkish nationals waiting on quarantined vessel at Greek port
CHP mayors will continue aid campaigns despite donation ban: Main opposition leader

CHP mayors will continue aid campaigns despite donation ban: Main opposition leader
Istanbul mulls stricter curfew rules

Istanbul mulls stricter curfew rules
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

WORLD Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired on April 2 by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.  
ECONOMY Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Turkey's foreign trade volume grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to $98.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, according to a preliminary Trade Ministry data released on April 2.
SPORTS Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 