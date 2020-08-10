Virtual preparation allows Miss Nicaragua amid pandemic

  • August 10 2020 10:31:40

Virtual preparation allows Miss Nicaragua amid pandemic

MANAGUA-The Associated Press
Virtual preparation allows Miss Nicaragua amid pandemic

For four months, everything was virtual: the modeling and speech classes, the make-up courses and the emotional support session via videoconference. And when eight contestants vying to be Miss Nicaragua did finally start in-person practices, they did so with masks covering their faces.

“We managed to organize the event under the pandemic with masks, social distancing and little money, (but) with talent and creativity,” said Karen Celebertti, who has been running the pageant for two decades in Nicaragua.

On Aug. 8 night, 23-year-old Ana Marcelo, an agroindustrial engineer from Estelí, was crowned Miss Nicaragua in front of a limited audience (two people per contestant spaced safely) plus a production crew of 85. The masks were off the contestants, but the judges wore them and were spaced at a safe distance.

There were portable handwashing stations and doctors taking temperatures.

Celebertti, herself a former local beauty queen, said they had to “reinvent” themselves to pull it off. The novel coronavirus arrived in March just days after they had selected the contestants. It was delayed from May to August to develop protocols that would allow them to compete safely.

“We had trials and classes through Zoom, supervised by me from home,” Celebertti said. “The girls had a speech coach, an image consultant and stylists online who taught them how to do their hair and put on makeup alone. There was no other option.”

In July, they had their first in-person practices, walks down the runway wearing masks. “Each session was supervised by doctors and no one got infected,” she said.

Unlike the massive religious and sporting events allowed and even promoted by the government during the pandemic, the pageant decided to do without the usual boisterous audience cheering their support for the women.

“Some criticized me for doing this event, but we were very careful to be able to do it,” Celebertti said. “The truth is that the people need to see some good news, be entertained.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

    Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

  2. Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

    Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey 3rd in world in developing local vaccines

    Erdoğan says Turkey 3rd in world in developing local vaccines

  4. Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage

    Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage

  5. Seven must-see ancient cities in Turkey

    Seven must-see ancient cities in Turkey
Recommended
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5 mln gold coronavirus mask

Israeli jeweler makes $1.5 mln gold coronavirus mask
Italy’s pioneering comic actor, Franca Valeri, dies at 100

Italy’s pioneering comic actor, Franca Valeri, dies at 100
1,600-year-old octagonal church found in Central Anatolia

1,600-year-old octagonal church found in Central Anatolia
LA parties head for the Hollywood Hills as mayor vows crackdown

LA parties head for the Hollywood Hills as mayor vows crackdown

Leap of faith: Nigerian boy captivates the world with his ballet

Leap of faith: Nigerian boy captivates the world with his ballet
MTV VMAS scraps indoor performances, moves to outdoor sets

MTV VMAS scraps indoor performances, moves to outdoor sets
WORLD Donors pledge nearly $300 million at Lebanon aid conference

Donors pledge nearly $300 million at Lebanon aid conference

Hospitals and schools, then shattered and bent water pipes, then the crater that once was Lebanon's port.

ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate at 12.9 pct in May

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12.9 pct in May

The unemployment rate in Turkey stood at 12.9 pct in May, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 10.
SPORTS Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

European football's governing body said on Aug. 7 that Turkish football club Galatasaray complied with financial targets for last season. 