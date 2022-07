Violinist Kristóf Baráti at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu stage

ISTANBUL

Shown as one of the most talented violinists of his generation, Kristóf Baráti will give a concert on July 14 at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Stage. The world-famous violinist will be accompanied by the Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Murat Cem Orhan.