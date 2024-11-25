Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has denounced violence against women, pledging his government’s continued efforts to combat the issue.

“Violence against women is a betrayal of humanity... and an unacceptable vandalism,” he said at an event in Ankara marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Nov. 25.

The president highlighted the “intensive efforts” of the Family and Social Services Ministry, emphasizing a “zero tolerance” principle.

“Anyone who commits violence against women must definitely receive the punishment they deserve. It is the primary duty of the state to ensure this," he said.

"We have taken many revolutionary steps since we took office. We have initiated numerous projects to strengthen and support women’s rights."

Erdoğan commemorated victims of femicide, offering condolences to their families and solidarity to survivors. “I will always be by the side of all our women in their struggle to protect their dignity,” he said.

The president also drew attention to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of genocide.

"Narly 50,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters have been martyred to date. Eighty percent of them are innocent children and women. The greatest victims of the attacks are again women and children," he said.

“Every day, Netanyahu brutally slaughters the elderly, babies, women and children. For 14 months, the genocide network has been advancing step by step in front of the eyes and under the silent gaze of the world.”

He praised Palestinian women for their resilience. “We are in full solidarity with you. We, as Türkiye, stand by you with 85 million citizens," he said.

“No matter how harsh the conditions you are in, keep in mind that the hearts of all women of Türkiye are beating for you.”

Meanwhile, Erdoğan also dismissed calls for Türkiye to return to the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty aimed at combating violence against women.

“The opposition’s virtual discussions have no basis,” Erdoğan said, labeling the calls as “an ideological quarrel apparatus.”

“They either don’t know or don’t want to see the dire situation in Western countries.”

Türkiye was one of the first signatories of the convention in 2011 but withdrew in 2021.