Vintage curtains fetch fortune as collectors show interest

İZMİR
Once a staple in the homes of grandparents, vintage curtains with distinct flower designs are now highly sought after by collectors, with some fetching prices comparable to luxury cars in the second-hand market.

The nostalgic curtains, admired for their limited production, durability and most importantly, their ability to trigger memories of childhood for many, have become a hot commodity.

Advertisements for these curtains have been surfacing online, drawing significant attention. In the western province of İzmir, one seller is asking 1 million Turkish Liras ($29,000) for a curtain that is at least 45 years old and in excellent condition.

Meanwhile, another listing from the eastern province of Diyarbakır features a two-winged curtain priced at 1.6 million liras.

Antique dealers and collectors are actively seeking intact vintage curtains. These curtains have joined the ranks of other nostalgic items, like yellow cup sets, which have already swept the antique market.

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

