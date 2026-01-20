‘Village of Ballets’ most awarded short documentary of 2025

‘Village of Ballets’ most awarded short documentary of 2025

NİĞDE
‘Village of Ballets’ most awarded short documentary of 2025

The short documentary “Baletler Köyü” (Village of Ballets), directed by Professor Fatih Diren, a faculty member at Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University, became the most awarded short documentary of the 2025 film season, winning a total of 15 awards at national and international festivals.

Telling the extraordinary story of Başpınar village in Çorum, the documentary also reached a wide international audience after being screened at 25 different festivals. Focusing on the real-life stories of 13 ballet dancers who rose from a small Anatolian village to the stages of the State Opera and Ballet, the film has quickly gained international recognition.

Award and screening statistics related to the film were compiled by researcher Hayri Çölaşan.

Highlighting how art can offer a path forward despite poverty, social prejudice and hardship, the documentary has emerged as one of the most successful short documentaries of 2025.

Among its achievements, “Baletler Köyü” received an Honor Award at the Greece International Film Festival and won Best Short Documentary at the Macedonia Art Film Festival. It was also awarded Best Short Documentary at the 26th International Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival, Best Film at Montenegro’s MOD Fest Podgorica and second prize in the documentary category at the Düzce Konuralp Film Festival.

Continuing its international festival journey, the film was selected for the official programs of the Cranford Film Festival, Authentic Global Film Awards and Emberlight International Film Festival in the United States, as well as the SEE Film Festival in France. It was also a finalist at the Tirana Mediterranean Film Festival in Albania.

Commenting on the strong interest in the film, director Fatih Diren said the documentary proved its power not only to represent Turkish cinema but also to bring sincere and inspiring stories from Anatolia to the world.

“The film made the names of Çorum, Başpınar village and our country known internationally,” Diren said. “Audiences in Russia asked, ‘Is this a true story?’ It really is a very interesting and striking story.”

The success of the documentary has also paved the way for a feature-length fiction project set in the same story universe. Diren said he aims to develop a dramatized feature film based on the real-life stories told in the documentary, adding that such a project would require substantial funding and producer support.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

    US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

  2. Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

    Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

  3. Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

    Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

  4. Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

    Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

  5. CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal

    CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal
Recommended
Choir conductors to be trained at master class

Choir conductors to be trained at master class
Sri Lanka unveils a rare purple star sapphire

Sri Lanka unveils a rare purple star sapphire
Turkish works translated with TEDA project

Turkish works translated with TEDA project
Gaziantep targets 3 million tourists

Gaziantep targets 3 million tourists
Göbeklitepe aims to draw Chinese tourists

Göbeklitepe aims to draw Chinese tourists
‘King’s Daughter’ Roman bath hits 50,000 visitors

‘King’s Daughter’ Roman bath hits 50,000 visitors
WORLD US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

The United States’ ambassador to Ankara and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, called on the PKK-linked YPG to integrate into Syria’s new central government, saying Washington no longer views the group as its primary partner.

ECONOMY Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Asian markets extended losses Tuesday, while precious metals hit fresh peaks on fears of a US-EU trade war fuelled by Donald Trump's tariff threat over opposition to his grab for Greenland.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray will host Atletico Madrid on Jan. 21 in Istanbul in a pivotal UEFA Champions League clash that could determine which side secures a direct path to the knockout stages.
﻿