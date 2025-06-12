Vietnam merges provinces, slashing nearly 80,000 jobs

Vietnam merges provinces, slashing nearly 80,000 jobs

HANOI
Vietnam merges provinces, slashing nearly 80,000 jobs

Vietnam's National Assembly Thursday approved plans to merge provinces and cities, slashing nearly 80,000 state jobs, as part of major reforms to the communist country's administrative structure.

Lawmakers voted to reduce the country's 63 provincial and city administrations to just 34, as the government looks to radically cut state expenditure.

The move comes after the government cut the number of ministries and agencies from 30 to 22 in February, resulting in 23,000 job losses.

Vietnam's top leader To Lam has said the drastic restructuring of the country's governance is needed if it is to achieve "fast, stable and sustainable development."

Interior Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra said it amounted to the "biggest ever revolution since the country was founded" in 1945.

"79,339 officials will have to be streamlined, quitting their jobs or submitting for early retirement following the merge," Tra told the National Assembly.

The streamlined administrative bodies will be expected to "shift from passive management to active service to the people", said Lam, the Communist Party general secretary and most powerful figure in the country.

According to the government, all cities and provinces will announce their new leadership on June 30 and start full operation at the beginning of July.

In the next few days, the National Assembly will vote on an amended national constitution, under which the country's three-level administrative structure of province, district and commune will be reduced to two.

The middle district level will be eliminated and the commune level expanded.

merged,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

    Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

  2. Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

    Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

  3. Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

    Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

  4. Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

    Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

  5. King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years

    King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years
Recommended
EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank
Turnover in postal services sector surge 89 percent

Turnover in postal services sector surge 89 percent
Health care sector increases share in tourism revenues

Health care sector increases share in tourism revenues
Russias military economy showing signs of fatigue

Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue
Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO
Germanys annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent

Germany's annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent
Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears

Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears
WORLD Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conducted another POW swap — the fourth one in a week — the warring sides said on Saturday, under agreements reached in Istanbul earlier this month.
ECONOMY EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish Lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, in an issuance that will mark the revival of covered bonds in the country.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿