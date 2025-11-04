Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as typhoon looms

HANOI
The death toll from a week of flooding and record rains in central Vietnam rose to 40 Tuesday, authorities said, as another powerful storm threatened the battered region.

Vietnam's central belt has been deluged by torrential rain turning streets into canals, bursting riverbanks and inundating some of the country's most-visited historic sites.

Up to 1.7 meters fell over one 24-hour period in a downpour breaking national records.

The fatalities occurred in Hue, Da Nang, Lam Dong and Quang Tri provinces, according to an update from the environment ministry's disaster management agency, which said six people remained missing.

On Nov. 2 the toll had stood at 35.

The onslaught of extreme weather is set to continue, with Typhoon Kalmaegi forecast to make landfall in the early hours of Nov. 7 morning, said the national weather bureau.

"It's exhausting," said Tran Thi Ky from the city of Hoi An, where the UNESCO world heritage site of the ancient town was drenched in muddy waist-high water.

"We are tired of floodings, but what can we do," the 57-year-old told AFP, after her home was flooded three times in less than 10 days.

"We brought all our furniture to high ground but they are all wet anyway."

Vietnam is prone to heavy rain between June and September, but scientific evidence has identified a pattern of human-driven climate change making extreme weather more frequent and destructive.

Ten typhoons or tropical storms usually affect Vietnam, directly or offshore, in a given year, but Typhoon Kalmaegi is set to be the 13th of 2025.

