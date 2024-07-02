Victims of Sivas massacre remembered on 31st anniversary

SİVAS

Hundreds of people marched yesterday to commemorate the victims of a deadly attack that killed dozens of people in the central province of Sivas on the 31st anniversary of the massacre.

The arson attack, widely known as the Sivas massacre, was staged against mostly Alevi intellectuals at the Madımak Hotel, killing 33 intellectuals and two hotel employees in 1993.

A large group marched from the Governor’s Office building in the city to the hotel, which had been the target of an arson attack by a mob, to commemorate the victims.

The delegation laid carnations at a memorial corner bearing the names of those who were killed inside the building.

"This sorrow is not just the grief of the relatives of those who lost their lives here; it is the pain of all of us. It is the sorrow of all of Sivas, of all of Türkiye of our nation. We hope that such tragic incidents never recur," Governor Yılmaz Şimşek stated during his speech.

"We aspire to keep the climate of love and peace perpetually alive in Sivas. As a result of these endeavors and our diligent efforts, we can bequeath to the generations that follow a world imbued with more love, peace and fraternity,” he said.

Another procession organized by Alevi associations earlier in the day saw the participation of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) Chair Erkan Baş.

The crowd, bearing photographs of the victims, chanted slogans such as "Do not forget Sivas, do not let Sivas be forgotten."

In his speech, Özel reiterated the call for a retrial, reminding that the case concerning the attack had been subject to the statute of limitations last September.

"It is a crime against humanity, and thus it is not subject to any statute of limitations. We still maintain our hope and optimism for humanity. At the appellate stage, we expect a reversal decision from the court of appeals, underscoring that this is indeed a crime against humanity," Özel said.

He emphasized that the building where the incident occurred, now serving as a science and culture center, should be inaugurated as a "museum of shame."