Vice President, ministers take oath at parliament

ANKARA 
Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and the ministers of the new cabinet of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have taken oath at the parliament to officially start their job.

Yılmaz and the ministers came to the parliament to take oath on June 7 after taking over their jobs from their predecessors.

Erdoğan announced his cabinet on June 3, on the day he swore in as the 13th president of the Republic of Türkiye. He was reelected as the president in the May 28 presidential elections runoff against the Nation Alliance’s joint candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

By law, the ministers should take oath before the parliament to officially start their job. Accordingly, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin were among the ministers who took oath.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Forestry and Agriculture İbrahim Yumaklı, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak were also sworn in. Additionally, Fahrettin Koca and Mehmet Nuri Ersoy who continue their jobs as the health and culture and tourism minister respectively also took oath.

In the meantime, the ministers from the previous government who have been elected as members of parliament in the May 14 parliamentary polls also took oath on June 7 to start their job as elected deputies.

