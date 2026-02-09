Veteran wrestler Kayaalp wins gold on return after suspension lifted

Veteran wrestler Kayaalp wins gold on return after suspension lifted

ISTANBUL
Veteran wrestler Kayaalp wins gold on return after suspension lifted

Turkish wrestling legend Rıza Kayaalp has marked a triumphant return to competition by winning gold at the Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament, stepping onto the mat for the first time in 610 days, after serving a lengthy suspension.

Competing in the Greco-Roman 130 kilogram category in the Croatian capital, the 36-year-old dominated the field to claim the title.

A three-time Olympic medalist and one of the most decorated wrestlers in history, with five world and 12 European titles, Kayaalp showed little sign of ring rust. He defeated American Aden Ikaika Hammar Attao in the early rounds, overwhelmed Georgia’s Rati Talikishvili 9-0 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals and advanced past Kazakhstan’s Olzhas Syrlybay 4-0 in the semifinals.

In the gold-medal bout, he beat American Cohlton Michael Schultz 7-1, conceding just one point across four matches.

Kayaalp’s return follows a high-profile legal battle. He was handed a four-year ban effective July 1, 2024, after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

The wrestler argued that the result stemmed from his use of the medication “Vastarel” to treat tinnitus and appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

CAS partially upheld the appeal, reducing the sanction to 18 months and clearing his return to competition as of Jan. 1.

The Zagreb Open was his first official appearance since June 2024, when he last competed in Hungary.

Kayaalp currently shares the record for most European titles with Russian great Aleksandr Karelin and could become the sole holder if he wins gold at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships in April.

Türkiye finished the Zagreb Open with three gold, one silver and one bronze medal. Alongside Kayaalp, Yüksel Sarıçiçek and Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu won gold, Nesrin Baş took silver and Ömer Halis Recep earned bronze.

lifted,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

    Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

  2. MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

    MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

  3. Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

    Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

  4. Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

    Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

  5. Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

    Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Recommended
MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push
Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July
Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation
Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Türkiye, Islamic powers slam Israel over West Bank move

Türkiye, Islamic powers slam Israel over West Bank move
Türkiye important regional partner, says EU official

Türkiye important regional partner, says EU official
WORLD Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.
ECONOMY OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

Türkiye’s automotive sector is set to maintain its upward trajectory, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).  
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿