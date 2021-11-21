Veteran Turkish actor Kadir İnanır taken to intensive care

DENİZLİ-Anadolu Agency

One of Turkey’s most prominent actors, Kadir İnanır, was taken to intensive care in southwestern Turkey over blood clotting in a brain vein on Nov. 20.

The 72-year old actor fell ill in the Ortaca district of Aegean Muğla province and was taken to Pamukkale University Medical Faculty Hospital in the neighboring Denizli province.

The hospital said on Twitter that the Turkish actor was in “good condition” and his checks were ongoing.

İnanır will be staying in the hospital for a while, it added.