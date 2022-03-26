Veteran journalist Aydın Engin passes away

  • March 26 2022 07:00:00

Veteran journalist Aydın Engin passes away

ISTANBUL
Veteran journalist Aydın Engin passes away

Aydın Engin, a veteran Turkish journalist, has passed away at the age of 82.

Engin was admitted to hospital on March 8 to have a surgery. However, his health condition deteriorated following a second operation and he had been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit. Engin, who celebrated his birthday last month, died on March 24.

Engin was born in İzmir and later moved to Istanbul to enroll Law School. He dropped out the university to become a stage actor. While acting in theaters, he also wrote plays and film scripts.

He became journalist in 1969. Engin, who was also politically active, was arrested following the 1971 coup. After his release, he assumed the editor-in-chief position in Yeni Ortam. He later joined, Cumhuriyet, a leading newspaper. Engin was arrested once again after the 1980 coup. He left Turkey after the coup and lived abroad for 12 years as political refugee.

In the past years, he wrote columns for Agos, Cumhuriyet and for T24 until his death. Engin had seven published books. He was laid to rest on March 25 in Istanbul.

ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity usage up in March: Central Bank

Manufacturing capacity usage up in March: Central Bank
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he will suggest Putin to find honorable exit from Ukraine

    Erdoğan says he will suggest Putin to find honorable exit from Ukraine

  2. New details emerge in massive bank fraud

    New details emerge in massive bank fraud

  3. Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

    Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

  4. Marmaris offers best value holiday for Britons, survey shows

    Marmaris offers best value holiday for Britons, survey shows

  5. US ambassador’s wife hangs photos by Turkish artist on house walls

    US ambassador’s wife hangs photos by Turkish artist on house walls
Recommended
Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war

Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war
Turkish health care staff fined some $12 mln in lawsuits

Turkish health care staff fined some $12 mln in lawsuits
Solar energy from coal mines can sustain 7 mln homes in Turkey: Study

Solar energy from coal mines can sustain 7 mln homes in Turkey: Study

Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war
Education will meet with metaverse, says minister

Education will meet with metaverse, says minister
Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system
WORLD ’Open the schools’: Afghan girls protest in Kabul

’Open the schools’: Afghan girls protest in Kabul

About two dozen girls and women chanting "open the schools" protested in the Afghan capital on March 26 against the Taliban’s decision to shut their secondary schools just hours after re-opening them this week.
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity usage up in March: Central Bank

Manufacturing capacity usage up in March: Central Bank

Capacity utilization rate (CUR) in Turkey increased slightly to 77.3 percent this month, while the real sector confidence index slipped to 1.3 points to 108.5, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank on March 25.
SPORTS Young Iranian fencer pursuing Olympic dreams in Turkey

Young Iranian fencer pursuing Olympic dreams in Turkey

A 14-year old Iranian fencer Taranom Mohseni Tavakoli has decided to stay in Turkey to pursue her dream of competing in the Olympics, as it was difficult for her to build a career in this sport back home.