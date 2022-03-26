Veteran journalist Aydın Engin passes away

ISTANBUL

Aydın Engin, a veteran Turkish journalist, has passed away at the age of 82.

Engin was admitted to hospital on March 8 to have a surgery. However, his health condition deteriorated following a second operation and he had been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit. Engin, who celebrated his birthday last month, died on March 24.

Engin was born in İzmir and later moved to Istanbul to enroll Law School. He dropped out the university to become a stage actor. While acting in theaters, he also wrote plays and film scripts.

He became journalist in 1969. Engin, who was also politically active, was arrested following the 1971 coup. After his release, he assumed the editor-in-chief position in Yeni Ortam. He later joined, Cumhuriyet, a leading newspaper. Engin was arrested once again after the 1980 coup. He left Turkey after the coup and lived abroad for 12 years as political refugee.

In the past years, he wrote columns for Agos, Cumhuriyet and for T24 until his death. Engin had seven published books. He was laid to rest on March 25 in Istanbul.