Vestel Mobilite unveils 1 MW electric vehicle charger

ISTANBUL

Turkish tech manufacturer Vestel Mobilite has unveiled its new ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging solution and energy storage systems at EES Europe 2025 in Munich.

One of the highlights of the May 7–9 event was the debut of the Stella-M, Vestel’s high-powered DC fast charger capable of delivering up to 1 megawatt (MW) of output.

Designed for both passenger EVs and commercial fleets, including public transportation and heavy-duty logistics, the Stella-M introduces a new standard in rapid charging technology.

The charger features liquid-cooled power cabinets, a Megawatt Charging System (MCS) output and a 10.1-inch touchscreen interface.

It supports contactless payments and PIN-on-glass card transactions and includes Ghost OCPP remote access for real-time system updates, diagnostics and customer support.

“Amid the rapid global transition to e-mobility, we are proud to take an active role in international markets with our advanced technology,” said Ender Yüksel, general manager of Vestel Mobilite.

Vestel also showcased a full range of AC and DC charging solutions at the fair. Its DC lineup includes models with power outputs of 40kW, 60kW, 80kW, 180kW, 240kW, 320kW, 400kW, 720kW and 1MW, while AC options include chargers designed for residential and small business use.

In parallel, Vestel introduced its battery energy storage systems, developed to serve sectors including telecommunications, residential, commercial, industrial and grid-scale operations.