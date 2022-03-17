Verdict on televangelist overturned by appeal court

  • March 17 2022 07:00:00

Verdict on televangelist overturned by appeal court

ISTANBUL
Verdict on televangelist overturned by appeal court

A Turkish court of appeal has overturned a verdict given by a local court in the Adnan Oktar criminal organization case, saying that the procedure conducted was inadequate, thereby asking for the retrial of all defendants.

The Istanbul Regional Court of Justice examined the verdict against 215 defendants, including Adnan Oktar, a controversial televangelist who was sentenced to 1,075 years for crimes including sexual assault, sexual abuse of minors and attempted political and military espionage.

The appeal court noted in its decision that the local court made a judgment on unopened cases and that this provision was accepted as being unlawful. It also stressed that the local court made a judgment by continuing the case in the absence of victims.

Emphasizing that some defendants were sentenced without a reconciliation procedure, the appeal court overturned the verdict due to incomplete prosecution and erroneous assessment.

With the decision of reversal, the appeal court decided to release 68 defendants, taking into account the time spent in detention, but continued the detention of 16 high-profile defendants, including Oktar.

The Istanbul Regional Court of Justice sent the file back to the Istanbul 30th Heavy Penal Court in order to eliminate the procedural deficiencies.

TURKEY Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will not send any refugees back: Turkish president

    Turkey will not send any refugees back: Turkish president

  2. Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

    Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

  3. Turkey has evacuated almost 15,000 citizens from Ukraine: FM

    Turkey has evacuated almost 15,000 citizens from Ukraine: FM

  4. Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

    Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

  5. ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war

    ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war
Recommended
Israeli mafia boss sought by Interpol nabbed in Istanbul

Israeli mafia boss sought by Interpol nabbed in Istanbul
New summary proceeding on HDP lawmaker returned to judicial authorities

New summary proceeding on HDP lawmaker returned to judicial authorities
Turkey ready for World Bridge Championship: Federation head

Turkey ready for World Bridge Championship: Federation head
Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece
Experts warn against complacency amid declining COVID cases

Experts warn against complacency amid declining COVID cases
Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert
WORLD Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese authorities on Tuesday tightened anti-virus controls at ports, raising the risk of trade disruptions after some auto and electronics factories shut down as the government fights coronavirus outbreaks.

ECONOMY DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Delivery company DoorDash said on March 15 it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Istanbul club Galatasaray will host Spanish giant Barcelona in a Europa League last 16 match on March 17, hoping to beat the odds.