Venice vows no disruption for Bezos wedding

VENICE

Only 200 guests and gondolas to spare — Venice authorities moved on March 29 to dampen speculation about the upcoming wedding of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, promising no disruption.

The tech billionaire and his fiancée, journalist Lauren Sanchez, are tying the knot at the end of June, a decade after the Italian watery city hosted the star-studded nuptials of Hollywood actor George Clooney and lawyer Amal Alamuddin.

One Italian newspaper said the Bezos wedding would be "three non-stop days of parties with 250 guests every night" with U.S. President Donald Trump potentially among them.

Reports suggest organizers have already booked five hotels alongside almost an entire fleet of water taxis, as well as a mooring for Bezos's mega-yacht.

But Venice authorities on March 29 issued a statement rejecting the "fake news" surrounding the affair, denying suggestions that Bezos would effectively buy up parts of the UNESCO world heritage site for the duration.

"The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded," the municipality said.

"Only 200 guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors."

The wedding planners "have categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis," the municipality said. The goal is "to make sure the city functions as normal, for all."

The municipality noted that Venice often plays host to international events "much larger than this," from political summits to the Venice Film Festival, as well as fashion shows and major corporate events.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has welcomed the couple's decision to wed in Venice, telling the Veneto edition of Italy's Corriere della Sera daily that it would have a "million-dollar" economic impact.

But the news also sparked some alarm about the expected crowds in a city already drowning under the weight of tourists.

"We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city," Brugnaro said in the statement.

"For this reason, we will work together for the best result. Whoever loves Venice will always be welcome."

Clooney and Alamuddin married in September 2014 in a private ceremony in Venice, drawing boatloads of paparazzi and adoring fans.