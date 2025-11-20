Venice captivated by acrobatic dolphin that refuses to leave

Venice captivated by acrobatic dolphin that refuses to leave

VENICE
Venice captivated by acrobatic dolphin that refuses to leave

Venice has fallen for an unexpected visitor: A wild dolphin whose acrobatic leaps have charmed tourists and residents for months. But the dolphin, nicknamed Mimmo, is getting dangerously comfortable in one of the city’s busiest waterways.

Experts say Mimmo’s repeated return to St. Mark’s Basin — despite efforts to guide him back to open water — puts him at serious risk. The dolphin has already suffered minor wounds believed to be caused by a boat propeller, according to veterinarians from the University of Padua’s emergency response team CERT.

On Nov. 16, several agencies attempted to move him away from the traffic-heavy basin using low-intensity acoustic signals. Mimmo briefly swam toward quieter waters but returned within an hour, as specialists had feared.

“It’s very worrying because it’s a hot spot with lots of boat traffic,” said Guido Pietroluongo, a CERT veterinarian. The basin, connecting St. Mark’s Square with the Giudecca and Grand Canals, is crowded with ferries, vaporetti, taxis and private boats throughout the day.

Mimmo was first recorded in the lagoon on July 23, likely after following a school of fish through the barrier islands. He was named after the sailing instructor who initially spotted him near Chioggia. Researchers say he fits the profile of a “social loner” — usually a young male dolphin that separates from its pod and becomes accustomed to human presence. Around 100 such cases have been documented worldwide.

Although dolphin sightings in Venice are uncommon, they are not unprecedented; two striped dolphins were guided back to the open sea in 2021 and did not return.

Mimmo, meanwhile, appears healthy and well-fed, feasting on mullet, sea bass and sea bream. His energetic aerial flips — now frequently captured by Venetians on their phones — have become a local attraction. A team from the University of Padua checks on him weekly and receives constant citizen reports.

Authorities warn the public not to approach, feed or interact with the dolphin, noting that disturbing a protected marine species is a criminal offense under Italian and EU law. Yet Mimmo’s growing fame is creating new risks.

“The dolphin has become an attraction. Boats stopping to watch him can stress the animal,” Pietroluongo said.

For now, officials hope the drop in temperatures will draw Mimmo and his prey out of the lagoon and back into open waters.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

    Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

  2. Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

    Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

  3. CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

    CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

  4. Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

    Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

  5. Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

    Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
Recommended
Amisos Treasures stand out as Samsun Museums star attraction

Amisos Treasures stand out as Samsun Museum's star attraction
Iranian sculptor creates pearl mullet sculpture in Van

Iranian sculptor creates pearl mullet sculpture in Van
White rhino born at Spain zoo in conservation success

White rhino born at Spain zoo in conservation success
Rediscovering İzniks lost art of vibrant Ottoman tilemaking

Rediscovering İznik's lost art of vibrant Ottoman tilemaking
Embattled Louvre boss announces new security measures after heist

Embattled Louvre boss announces new security measures after heist
Pieces found in Troy show intercontinental trade

Pieces found in Troy show intercontinental trade
Kastabala Theater digs reveal new mask reliefs

Kastabala Theater digs reveal new mask reliefs
WORLD Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

The Kremlin on Friday warned Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to enter negotiations "now" or lose more territory after the U.S. sent Kiev a peace proposal heeding to many of Moscow's demands.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿