Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

BOLIVAR
Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed an agreement with Türkiye to extract gold in his country's south.

"Türkiye's investment is intended to continue developing gold (in) the Mining Arc (of Orinoco)," Maduro said, referring to a region rich in gold, iron, coltan and other minerals. 

"We are going to develop these gold fields, and I wish you the best of luck so that what we are signing... becomes an example of ecological development that is respectful of nature and very productive," the leftist leader said at the June 7’s signing. 

On June 7, Maduro also signed agreements with Türkiye related to the construction of an ammonia refinery and the tapping of gas reserves.

"They are three great projects of the future for petrochemicals, gas and gold," said Maduro, who is campaigning ahead of the July 28 presidential election.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to visit Venezuela this year, but no date has been announced.

Erdogan visited the country in December 2018.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

    Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

  2. New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

    New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

  3. Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

    Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

  4. Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

    Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

  5. FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

    FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting
Recommended
Ford Otomotiv tops list of biggest exporting companies

Ford Otomotiv tops list of biggest exporting companies
US Federal Reserve likely to remain on pause this week

US Federal Reserve likely to remain on pause this week
New Zealand to end ban on oil and gas exploration

New Zealand to end ban on oil and gas exploration
Tourism buoys southern Europes Club Med nations

Tourism buoys southern Europe's 'Club Med' nations
Saudi Aramco says foreigners grab majority of share offering

Saudi Aramco says foreigners grab 'majority' of share offering
Treasury budget posts cash surplus in May

Treasury budget posts cash surplus in May
WORLD Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

Thousands of Gaza war protesters held a "red line" rally near the White House on June 8, voicing anger at what they said is U.S. President Joe Biden's tolerance of Israel's bloody military campaign against Hamas.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed an agreement with Türkiye to extract gold in his country's south.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿